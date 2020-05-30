Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.45.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.60. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.9207242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

