Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

CSIQ traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $18.80. 1,283,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

