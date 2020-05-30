Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $9.88. Canfor shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 178,751 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

