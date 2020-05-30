CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.04

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and traded as high as $17.39. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of -0.65.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

