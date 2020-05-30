Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223.27 ($2.94).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 163.50 ($2.15). 4,796,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.92. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Situl Jobanputra bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,750 ($27,295.45).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

