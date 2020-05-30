Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFFN. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 298,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,995. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

