CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.42

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and traded as high as $181.07. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $179.58, with a volume of 100 shares.

CSIOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

