Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,722. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.