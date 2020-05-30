Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $27.19. 444,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

