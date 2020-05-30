Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, Director John M. Scott III bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,854.00. Insiders acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $769,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,346,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.87. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

