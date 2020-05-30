Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $9.60. Celestica shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 242,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on Celestica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.