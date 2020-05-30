Celeum (CLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,247.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Celeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celeum has a market cap of $208,530.24 and approximately $2,247.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,447,335 tokens. The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

