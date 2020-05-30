Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.
CELH stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 611,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,186. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
