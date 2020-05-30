Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

CELH stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 611,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,186. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

