Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 777,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $109,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,346.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,357 shares of company stock valued at $601,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,082,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

