Cfra Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $18.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,821,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,446,000 after acquiring an additional 571,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 233,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,804,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

