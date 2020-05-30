Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.64.

QURE stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 497,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,269. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.31. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,781. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

