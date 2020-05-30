Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $1.83. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 3,951,385 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on CHAR shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.67.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.