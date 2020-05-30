Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,009,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

