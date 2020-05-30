CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives $12.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 5,122,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.