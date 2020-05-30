China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Distance Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,726. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Distance Education had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Distance Education by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 128,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Distance Education during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

