China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 931,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,567,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 467,831 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 519,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 442,361 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

