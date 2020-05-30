Choice Hotels International’s (CHH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,742. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,068,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201,429 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

