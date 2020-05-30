Choom (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Trading Up 1.3%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s share price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Choom from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Choom (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

