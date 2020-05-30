Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 3.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.32. 2,306,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average is $193.32. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,746 shares of company stock worth $21,359,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

