Cindicator (CND) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Cindicator has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $88,367.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.45 or 0.05449490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.