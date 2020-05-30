Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.92. Cinedigm shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 4,499,818 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.42% of Cinedigm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

