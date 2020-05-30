Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

CNK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 198,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

