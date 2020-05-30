Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.96. 1,246,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,930. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

