Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Loews Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,727,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

