Citigroup Inc. Acquires 110,014 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Republic Bank worth $34,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 1,536,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

