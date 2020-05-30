Citigroup Inc. Acquires 12,031 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $74,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $6.29 on Friday, hitting $251.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,196. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $269.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

