Citigroup Inc. Acquires 181,120 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.68% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $40,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

