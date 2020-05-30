Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,958,026 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 2,187.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.95% of BP Midstream Partners worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,607. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 74.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

