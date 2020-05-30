Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,162 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 417,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan now owns 1,748,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,502,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.62. 5,413,055 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

