Citigroup Inc. Acquires 641,707 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 447.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 354,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,315,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. 1,039,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,278. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.