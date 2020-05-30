Citigroup Inc. Acquires 764,673 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 4,332.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.59% of Forescout Technologies worth $24,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,548,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $130,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $920,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSCT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. 2,470,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,470. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

