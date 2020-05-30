Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.52% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AERI. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 1,393,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,329. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.