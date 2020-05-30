Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 408,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 4.05% of Taubman Centers worth $104,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCO. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 2,173,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

