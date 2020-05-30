Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,226.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2,123.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $6.72 on Friday, reaching $111.27. 1,139,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,206. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $123.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

