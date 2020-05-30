Citigroup Inc. Buys 568,624 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 568,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.50% of TC Pipelines worth $29,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

TCP stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,580. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

