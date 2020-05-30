Citigroup Inc. Buys 99,740 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 1,972.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 218,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

