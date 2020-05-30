Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

