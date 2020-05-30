Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883,490 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Brixmor Property Group worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. 4,152,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

