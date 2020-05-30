Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

