Citigroup Inc. Has $124.95 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4,740.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976,929 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 4.05% of Agree Realty worth $124,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 903,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,801. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $251,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.