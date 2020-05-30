Citigroup Inc. Has $138.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,349 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $138,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.18. 6,631,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

