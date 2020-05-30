Citigroup Inc. Has $16.95 Million Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 5,538.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock worth $3,155,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 575,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

