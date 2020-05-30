Citigroup Inc. Has $20.15 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 944,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 2,347,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

