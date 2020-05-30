Citigroup Inc. Has $20.92 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,516. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

