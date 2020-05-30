Citigroup Inc. Has $211.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 648.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $211,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. 1,043,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

